Malaysia: NAFAS suspended due to internal conflicts

November 1, 2024_ NAFAS, the National Farmers’ Organisation of Malaysia, has been suspended due to internal conflicts that have affected its operations. The body’s Director General Amir Matamin issued the suspension order under the 1973 Act, allowing the organisation to appeal to the Minister of Agriculture within 30 days. During the suspension period, an administrator will be appointed to manage the operations and investigate the financial management of the body. The minister’s final decision will be final and not subject to legal challenge, Berita Harian reported. NAFAS, which represents the interests of Malaysian farmers, will continue to operate under the supervision of the administrator until further notice.