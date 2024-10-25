Malaysia: Najib Razak Apologizes for 1MDB Scandal, Claims Innocence

24 October 2024_ Former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has apologised for the events surrounding the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) financial scandal, but insisted he was duped by fugitive businessman Jho Low. Najib said he was deeply saddened by what happened during his tenure as finance minister and prime minister, saying he should not be legally persecuted after having already faced political punishment. He also stressed that recent judicial developments showed he was not the puppet master of the scandal and that the funds he received were believed to have come from Saudi Arabia. The news was reported by the New Straits Times. Najib, currently in prison for embezzlement, expressed hope that the judicial process would prove his innocence.