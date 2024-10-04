Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
Malaysia: Najib Razak case decision expected on October 30

03 October 2024_ Kuala Lumpur’s Mahkamah Tinggi will announce on October 30 whether former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be acquitted or...

Malaysia: Najib Razak case decision expected on October 30
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 October 2024_ Kuala Lumpur’s Mahkamah Tinggi will announce on October 30 whether former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be acquitted or will have to defend himself on RM2.3 billion fraud charges related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah said the decision would be based on evidence from a prima facie case presented by the prosecution. Najib, a former Finance Minister, faces four corruption charges and 21 money laundering charges, with potential penalties including up to 20 years in prison. The source of this news is Berita Harian. Najib’s case, which has attracted international attention, was the subject of a lengthy trial lasting nearly six years, with 50 witnesses called to testify.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
