Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: Najib Razak reiterates his non-involvement in Altantuya Shaariibuu case

Malaysia: Najib Razak reiterates his non-involvement in Altantuya Shaariibuu case
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
11 October 2024_ Former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has again declared that he was not involved in the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu. At a hearing at Mahkamah Tinggi in Shah Alam, Najib said he had never known or met Altantuya, nor had he given orders for her murder. His statement comes after the Federal Court reduced the sentence of her former bodyguard Azilah Hadri from the death penalty to 40 years in prison for the crime. Najib has filed a defamation case against former Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas over statements in his book linking him to the murder, Berita Harian reported. The trial will continue until 30 June 2025, as Najib continues to defend his reputation amid allegations related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case, a notorious financial scandal in Malaysia.

