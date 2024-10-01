Cerca nel sito
 
Malaysia: National Audit for 2,000 SOEs in 2025

1 October 2024_ Malaysia’s Jabatan Audit Negara (JAN) will launch an audit of 2,000 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from next year, in a bid to...

Malaysia: National Audit for 2,000 SOEs in 2025
01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

1 October 2024_ Malaysia’s Jabatan Audit Negara (JAN) will launch an audit of 2,000 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from next year, in a bid to improve governance in the country. This follows the amendment of the Audit Act 1957, which enhanced the powers of the Chief National Auditor, Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi. The audit aims to ensure greater transparency and accountability in the management of public expenditure, Berita Harian reported. This measure is part of a broader effort by the Malaysian government to strengthen public trust in public institutions and improve the efficiency of services provided.

