Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: National Day Celebrations 2024 in Putrajaya

31 August 2024_ Malaysians have been gathering at Dataran Putrajaya since midnight to secure the best spots for the 2024 National Day parade. With a...

Malaysia: National Day Celebrations 2024 in Putrajaya
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

31 August 2024_ Malaysians have been gathering at Dataran Putrajaya since midnight to secure the best spots for the 2024 National Day parade. With a theme celebrating unity and independence, the event is expected to be attended by around 17,000 people, including 57 contingents and 25 marching bands. Despite traffic difficulties, the crowds’ enthusiasm remained high, with many taking advantage of the time to enjoy local food and soak up the festive atmosphere. The official celebrations began at 7am, with fireworks and ‘Merdeka’ chants accompanying the eve. This was reported by nst.com.my. Putrajaya, the administrative centre of Malaysia, hosted the National Day for the sixth time, an event that unites citizens in a moment of national pride.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
gathering at an event that soak up Malesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza