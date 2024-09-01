Malaysia: National Day Celebrations 2024 in Putrajaya

31 August 2024_ Malaysians have been gathering at Dataran Putrajaya since midnight to secure the best spots for the 2024 National Day parade. With a theme celebrating unity and independence, the event is expected to be attended by around 17,000 people, including 57 contingents and 25 marching bands. Despite traffic difficulties, the crowds’ enthusiasm remained high, with many taking advantage of the time to enjoy local food and soak up the festive atmosphere. The official celebrations began at 7am, with fireworks and ‘Merdeka’ chants accompanying the eve. This was reported by nst.com.my. Putrajaya, the administrative centre of Malaysia, hosted the National Day for the sixth time, an event that unites citizens in a moment of national pride.