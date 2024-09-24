Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: National Democratic Party eyes new election strategy

September 23, 2024_ The National Democratic Party (民政党) has announced its intention to win at least one seat in every state in the upcoming national...

Malaysia: National Democratic Party eyes new election strategy
24 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ The National Democratic Party (民政党) has announced its intention to win at least one seat in every state in the upcoming national elections. Party chairman Dato' Liu Huacai said that unlike previous elections, candidates will be identified in advance and will have to start working in their constituencies immediately. Liu also stressed the importance of legislative preparation for members aspiring to become state parliamentarians or councilors. The source of this news is 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe). The party, which suffered a significant defeat in the last election, is looking to revamp itself with new candidates and a more proactive strategy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
party chairman Datò Liu Huacai festa party at
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza