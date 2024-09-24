Malaysia: National Democratic Party eyes new election strategy

September 23, 2024_ The National Democratic Party (民政党) has announced its intention to win at least one seat in every state in the upcoming national elections. Party chairman Dato' Liu Huacai said that unlike previous elections, candidates will be identified in advance and will have to start working in their constituencies immediately. Liu also stressed the importance of legislative preparation for members aspiring to become state parliamentarians or councilors. The source of this news is 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe). The party, which suffered a significant defeat in the last election, is looking to revamp itself with new candidates and a more proactive strategy.