Malaysia: Navy Fleet Concerns After Sinking of KD Pendekar

August 28, 2024_ The sinking of the Royal Malaysian Navy vessel KD Pendekar has raised serious concerns about the age of the RMN’s ships and the management of its resources. The Auditor General’s report revealed that half of the RMN’s 49 ships are operating below their optimum level, with 14 new ships still awaiting delivery. The situation is exacerbated by China’s claims over the South China Sea, which conflicts with Malaysia’s rights under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The RMN faces significant challenges in ensuring the country’s maritime security, while the federal government is under pressure to provide the necessary funds. This is reported by nst.com.my. Malaysia, a maritime country, needs to strengthen its navy to protect its sovereign rights and national security.