27 October 2024_ The Ministry of Housing and Local Government Malaysia has introduced new anti-corruption criteria in the Star Rating System for Local Authorities (SPB-PBT) to improve performance and address existing weaknesses. Transparency International Malaysia Chairman Dr. Muhammad Mohan welcomed this initiative, stressing the importance of improving local authorities’ performance. Minister Nga Kor Ming announced that 12 local authorities have seen a decrease in their scores due to the introduction of these new criteria, aimed at improving Malaysia’s position in the Corruption Perceptions Index. The source of this news is BH Ahad. The initiative aims to promote transparency and efficiency in local authorities, encouraging continuous improvement in their performance.