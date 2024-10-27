Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: New Anti-Corruption Measures in Local Authorities Evaluation System

27 October 2024_ The Ministry of Housing and Local Government Malaysia has introduced new anti-corruption criteria in the Star Rating System for...

Malaysia: New Anti-Corruption Measures in Local Authorities Evaluation System
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 October 2024_ The Ministry of Housing and Local Government Malaysia has introduced new anti-corruption criteria in the Star Rating System for Local Authorities (SPB-PBT) to improve performance and address existing weaknesses. Transparency International Malaysia Chairman Dr. Muhammad Mohan welcomed this initiative, stressing the importance of improving local authorities’ performance. Minister Nga Kor Ming announced that 12 local authorities have seen a decrease in their scores due to the introduction of these new criteria, aimed at improving Malaysia’s position in the Corruption Perceptions Index. The source of this news is BH Ahad. The initiative aims to promote transparency and efficiency in local authorities, encouraging continuous improvement in their performance.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
authorities' performance authorities autorità garante local Government Malaysia
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza