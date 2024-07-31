Malaysia: New cybersecurity laws to combat cyberbullying

30 July 2024_ The Malaysian government has introduced new cybersecurity regulations and laws to tackle cyberbullying and online fraud, stressing that these measures are not intended to limit freedom of expression. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia currently lags behind other countries in fighting cybercrime and strengthening cyber security. He highlighted that freedom of expression and cybersecurity must coexist, as abuse of social media can lead to serious consequences, including suicides and child exploitation. The news is reported by Berita Harian. The new laws aim to protect Malaysian citizens from harmful behavior online and ensure a safer digital environment.