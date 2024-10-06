Malaysia: New Democratic Action Party president in Penang expresses support for state government

05 October 2024_ Shen Zhiqiang has been appointed as the new chairman of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in Penang, stressing the importance of separation between the party and the government. Despite his new position, he reaffirmed DAP’s support for the state government led by Chow Kon Yeow. Shen said that collaboration between the party and the government is crucial to the region’s progress, and expressed his intention to maintain an open dialogue with Chow. This change in leadership comes after 25 years of Chow’s presidency, leading DAP in Penang. The news was reported by 光华日报. Shen Zhiqiang, who is also currently the Minister of Human Resources, stressed the need to join forces to tackle future challenges and ensure DAP’s continuity as the preferred choice of Penang voters.