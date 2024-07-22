Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: New development plan for sustainable tourism

22 July 2024_ The Malaysian government has announced a new development plan to promote sustainable tourism in the country. The initiative aims to...

22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
22 July 2024_ The Malaysian government has announced a new development plan to promote sustainable tourism in the country. The initiative aims to reduce the environmental impact of the tourism sector by encouraging eco-friendly practices among operators and visitors. The plan includes investments in green infrastructure and the promotion of lesser-known destinations to decongest the most crowded tourist areas. Furthermore, educational programs will be introduced to raise awareness among local people and tourists about the importance of sustainability. This was reported by the news site Harian Metro. The government hopes that these measures will help preserve Malaysia's natural resources and ensure a sustainable future for the tourism sector.

