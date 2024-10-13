Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: New ecotourism lodge launched in Lahad Datu to promote sustainable tourism

October 12, 2024_ Utan Rainforest Lodge in Lahad Datu, a new ecotourism accommodation that aims to enhance the experience of tourists in the...

October 12, 2024_ Utan Rainforest Lodge in Lahad Datu, a new ecotourism accommodation that aims to enhance the experience of tourists in the biodiverse region of Sabah, has opened. The lodge, operated by Borneo Eco Tours, offers 12 rooms and a variety of nature-related activities, such as bird watching and night safaris. The local government emphasizes the importance of high-quality facilities to attract visitors and support conservation efforts. The news is reported by Utusan Borneo. This lodge is located in Rizab Rimba Dara Sungai Kapur, an area rich in wildlife, and contributes to the goals of sustainable tourism and biodiversity conservation in Malaysia.

Tag
This lodge albergo lodge ecotourism lodge launched
