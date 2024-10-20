Malaysia: New House Arrest Law Coming in 2025

19 October 2024_ Malaysia's Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has announced that a new House Arrest Bill will be introduced in Parliament in 2025. The bill, approved by Cabinet, is currently being drafted by the Attorney General's Department and the Director General of the Corrections Department Datuk Seri Nordin Muhamad. This new legislation will not amend the existing Prisons Act, but will be introduced as a separate law to provide an alternative punishment for certain offences. The news was reported at a press conference to mark the launch of the programme