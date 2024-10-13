Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: New Initiatives for Health Development in Sabah
12 October 2024_ The Sabah Joint Health Development Committee has decided to establish five new committees to coordinate health development in the region. These committees will focus on self-reliance, health facility development, quality of services, personnel and health finance. The meeting, chaired by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, addressed health issues in line with the Malaysia Accord 1963. The Health Ministry stressed the importance of a sustainable approach to ensuring equitable access to health services for all citizens. This was reported by The Borneo Post. The committees will work in collaboration with the Sabah government to address the current needs of the population.

