Malaysia: New Kuala Lumpur Mayor Promises Zero Tolerance Against Corruption

15 August 2024_ Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif is the new mayor of Kuala Lumpur and has said she will not tolerate corruption during her tenure at the helm of Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL). Maimunah, who has taken office, has stressed the importance of maintaining integrity and transparency within the local government. She said there will be no compromise on issues of abuse of power, aiming to make DBKL a benchmark local government. The news was reported by Harian Metro. Maimunah is the first woman to hold the role and her approach is aimed at strengthening citizens' trust in local institutions.