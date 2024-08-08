Malaysia: New licenses for gas sales in Sarawak

07 August 2024_ Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi announced that 13 of the 15 gas operators in Sarawak have received licenses to sell gas, with a deadline for signing the gas purchase contract by October 1, 2024. The remaining two operators are still in the approval process, but are expected to receive licenses shortly. Failure to comply with the set deadlines will be considered a violation of the Gas Law 2016. PETROS, the state-owned oil company, has been designated as the sole distributor of gas in Sarawak, ensuring reliable supply for local users, as reported by Utusan Borneo. The collaboration between PETROS and Petronas is crucial for the proper supply and distribution of natural gas in the region.