Malaysia: New measures for energy efficiency of companies

October 14, 2024_ The Ministry of Economy of Malaysia has announced a plan to improve the energy efficiency of companies, valid from 2025 to 2028. The plan includes the implementation of differentiated energy saving targets based on the contractual capacity of electricity consumption of companies. Around 4,900 large users, with a contractual capacity of more than 800 kW, will have to manage their saving targets at the company level. This initiative aims to promote greater sustainability in the Malaysian industrial sector, as reported by 工商時報. The new rules are part of a context of growing attention towards environmental sustainability and energy efficiency in the country.