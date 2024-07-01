Cerca nel sito
 
Malaysia: New MySRBN package to improve internet access in rural areas

1 July 2024_ The Sarawak government has introduced the MySRBN home prepaid package to improve internet access in rural areas. The package offers...

Malaysia: New MySRBN package to improve internet access in rural areas
01 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

1 July 2024_ The Sarawak government has introduced the MySRBN home prepaid package to improve internet access in rural areas. The package offers 300MB of free data each month to residents of underserved areas. This initiative aims to increase Internet use and reduce the digital divide between urban and rural areas. The project is part of the government's efforts to promote digital inclusion and improve the quality of life in rural communities. Utusan Borneo reports it. Sarawak is one of the states of Malaysia located in the northern part of the island of Borneo.

