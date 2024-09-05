Malaysia: New Online Security Law Coming to Protect Citizens

05 September 2024_ Malaysia is set to introduce a new online safety bill, scheduled to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat in October. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid has stressed the importance of protecting citizens, especially children, from cybercrime and online bullying. The bill will also address future threats, such as online scams, as internet usage continues to rise. The bill will be drafted by the Attorney General's office and submitted to the cabinet for approval. The news was reported by thesun.my. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure a safe digital environment and support the well-being of Malaysian society.