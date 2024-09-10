Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: New Plan to Grow STEM Talent in National Semiconductor Strategy

September 9, 2024_ Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul has announced the inclusion of the ‘Penang STEM Talent Plan’ in the...

Malaysia: New Plan to Grow STEM Talent in National Semiconductor Strategy
10 settembre 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
September 9, 2024_ Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul has announced the inclusion of the ‘Penang STEM Talent Plan’ in the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS), with funding of 25 billion ringgit. While unveiling the plan, Tengku Zafrul stressed the importance of training 60,000 engineers by 2030 to support the semiconductor industry, which is crucial to the Malaysian economy. Penang, a key hub for the semiconductor industry in Malaysia, accounts for 38% of the country’s exports in the electronics and electrical sector. The source of this news is 光华日报. The Malaysian government plans to further invest in training STEM and TVET talent to address the growing demand for professionals in the technology sector.

