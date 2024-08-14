Malaysia: New rules for hiring migrant workers

August 14, 2024_ Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs will approve quotas of migrant workers who can be hired and their destinations. The Ministry of Human Resources will assess the eligibility of companies to hire foreign workers and ensure their welfare under the Labour Act. While the move is aimed at streamlining the process, stakeholders warn that the wavering policies could discourage investors, the New Straits Times reported. The new measures are aimed at improving the management of migrant labour in the country, a key issue for the Malaysian economy, which relies heavily on foreign labour.