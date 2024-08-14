Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: New rules for hiring migrant workers

August 14, 2024_ Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs will approve quotas of migrant workers who can be hired and their destinations. The Ministry of...

Malaysia: New rules for hiring migrant workers
14 agosto 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs will approve quotas of migrant workers who can be hired and their destinations. The Ministry of Human Resources will assess the eligibility of companies to hire foreign workers and ensure their welfare under the Labour Act. While the move is aimed at streamlining the process, stakeholders warn that the wavering policies could discourage investors, the New Straits Times reported. The new measures are aimed at improving the management of migrant labour in the country, a key issue for the Malaysian economy, which relies heavily on foreign labour.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
aimed at streamlining are aimed at at the Ministry
Vedi anche
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza