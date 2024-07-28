Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: New rules for social media and messaging platforms

27 July 2024_ Malaysia will require all social media and messaging platforms with at least eight million registered users to obtain a Class License...

Malaysia: New rules for social media and messaging platforms
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
27 July 2024_ Malaysia will require all social media and messaging platforms with at least eight million registered users to obtain a Class License for the Provision of Application Services from 1 January 2025. This decision, announced by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia (MCMC) is part of a new regulatory framework aimed at ensuring that such services comply with local laws. The measure was adopted to combat the increase in cybercrimes, such as online fraud and cyberbullying, and will only apply to platforms that meet licensing requirements. The source of this news is BH Ahad. The Ministry of Communications, led by Minister Fahmi Fadzil, has launched studies to implement this registration and licensing, also involving large providers such as Google, Meta and TikTok.

