Malaysia: New severe sanctions for those responsible for water contamination in Selangor

25 July 2024_ In Malaysia, those responsible for the recent contamination of water sources in Selangor could face prison sentences of up to five years and fines of up to 10 million ringgit. The news was announced by Jamaliah Jamaluddin, chairman of the Selangor Public Health and Environment Commission, under the provisions of Section 25 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974. This announcement comes after minor sanctions were imposed, such as a fine of 1,000 ringgit and suspension of license for seven days, to those guilty of contaminating the Kuang River. The source of this information is Berita Harian. The new measures aim to ensure greater protection of water resources, which are fundamental for the region's population and environment.