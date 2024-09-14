Malaysia: New wireless power transmission laws coming soon

September 14, 2024_ Malaysian Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced the need for new laws to regulate wireless power transmission in response to technological advances. He noted that ongoing research by Siemens and Swinburne University in Australia could lead to technologies that can transfer power without wires, similar to WiFi. Abang Johari said that if the technology is safe for home use, existing energy laws will need to be amended to prevent wireless power transmission from becoming illegal. The question of jurisdiction, whether at the federal or state level, will determine how these new regulations are implemented, as reported by The Borneo Post. The conference where the statements were made was held at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Complex in Malaysia.