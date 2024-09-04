Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: New Zealand PM concludes opportunity-filled official visit

04 September 2024_ New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon concluded a two-day official visit to Malaysia from 1 to 3 September, during which he...

Malaysia: New Zealand PM concludes opportunity-filled official visit
04 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 September 2024_ New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon concluded a two-day official visit to Malaysia from 1 to 3 September, during which he explored the culture and opportunities for collaboration between the two countries. Luxon met with local entrepreneurs and highlighted the importance of Malaysia to New Zealand's economic and strategic interests in Southeast Asia. The visit resulted in an agreement to explore joint ventures in green technology and sustainable development, highlighting the mutual commitment to a sustainable future. The source of this information is bernama.com. Luxon also sampled local cuisine, including traditional dishes such as nasi lemak, and met with Malaysian influencer Khairul Aming, who is known for his food content.

