Malaysia: New Zealand PM Officially Welcomed in Kuala Lumpur

02 September 2024_ New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was officially welcomed at Dataran Perdana, Kuala Lumpur, during his visit to Malaysia. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hosted a luncheon in honour of his New Zealand counterpart, highlighting the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries. During the meeting, economic and cultural cooperation were discussed, highlighting mutual commitment to strengthen ties. The news was reported by thestar.com.my. Luxon's visit is a significant step in promoting dialogue and collaboration between Malaysia and New Zealand, two nations with different histories and cultures but united by common interests.