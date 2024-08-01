Malaysia: NGO president arrested for suspected inappropriate conduct

31 July 2024_ The president of a non-governmental organization (NGO) raising funds for Palestine has been arrested in Kuala Lumpur for suspected inappropriate conduct at a hotel. The man, aged around 40 and already married, was found in the company of a local woman aged around 30, also active in the NGO. The authorities, during an inspection, discovered the couple and the man attempted to justify his presence by saying he wanted to deliver a package to the woman. The news was reported by Harian Metro, highlighting the growing attention of the Malaysian authorities on suspicious activities linked to NGOs. The NGO in question is known for its commitment to raising funds to support the Palestinian cause, an issue of great importance in Malaysia.