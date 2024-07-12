Malaysia: No compensation for families of victims of 1976 plane crash

11 July 2024_ Malaysia has ruled out discussions with the Australian government over compensation for families affected by the 1976 air disaster, which tragically claimed the lives of Sabah's then chief minister, Fuad Stephens, and 10 others. Transport Minister Anthony Loke clarified that the official report into the accident, known as the Double Six tragedy, concluded that the cause was human error and not a technical malfunction or deliberate sabotage. Therefore, the ministry does not intend to enter into talks with Australia on compensation for the families of the victims. Last April, the Ministry of Transport disclosed declassified findings of the accident in accordance with a High Court order. The report, compiled by Malaysia's civil aviation authorities, the Royal Malaysian Air Force and the Australian Department of Transport, concluded there were no indications of sabotage, fire or explosion. The Borneo Post reports that the probable reason for the accident was a rear center of gravity position, which caused the control range to be exceeded during landing. The incident occurred in Sembulan, Kota Kinabalu, 53 days after Fuad Stephens took office.