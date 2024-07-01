Malaysia: North Korea condemns joint military exercises by South Korea, Japan and the United States

June 30, 2024_ North Korea on Sunday denounced joint military exercises by South Korea, Japan and the United States, calling them an 'Asian version of NATO' and warning of 'fatal consequences'. The exercises, dubbed 'Freedom Edge', concluded on Saturday and involved missile and air defenses, anti-submarine warfare and cyber defense training. The leaders of the United States, South Korea and Japan had agreed at a trilateral summit last year to conduct annual exercises to show unity in the face of North Korea's nuclear threats and China's growing influence in the region. Pyongyang has always criticized such joint exercises as dress rehearsals for an invasion. The Borneo Post reports it. North Korea has also expressed concern about the strengthening of military relations between the United States, Japan and South Korea.