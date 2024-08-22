Malaysia: Nuclear waste storage project progresses

August 22, 2024_ The nuclear waste storage project in Malaysia, launched in 2014, has finally received the green light to begin construction next year. After years of delays due to environmental assessment issues, the relevant authorities have reached an agreement to proceed. This project is crucial to ensuring the operational safety of nuclear power plants and addressing the issue of nuclear waste management. The implementation of the plan will help improve the safety of the plants and reduce the environmental impact of waste. The news was reported by 中國時報. The project represents a significant step for Malaysia in managing its energy resources and protecting the environment.