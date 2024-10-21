Malaysia: Nursery and preschool fee hike expected in 2024

October 21, 2024_ In Malaysia, the minimum wage hike to RM1,700 per month, scheduled to take effect on February 1, 2024, will lead to higher costs for some goods and services. Among these, fees for daycare and preschool services are expected to increase, which could range between 20 and 25 percent nationwide. Industry associations, such as Persatuan Tadika Islam Malaysia (PERTIM), have confirmed that around 1,000 members are preparing to review their fees due to the increase in operating costs. The new fees will need to be approved by local education authorities. The source of this information is Berita Harian. The associations involved represent around 4,500 members in the early childhood education sector in Malaysia.