Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Only 1% of e-waste is disposed of sustainably

October 12, 2024_ In Malaysia, only 1% of the approximately 285,000 tonnes of household e-waste is collected and disposed of sustainably. This...

Malaysia: Only 1% of e-waste is disposed of sustainably
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ In Malaysia, only 1% of the approximately 285,000 tonnes of household e-waste is collected and disposed of sustainably. This alarming figure highlights the need to improve e-waste management practices in the country. The current situation raises concerns about environmental impacts and public health, requiring urgent action by the relevant authorities. It is crucial to raise awareness and implement more effective collection systems to address this crisis. The news is reported by BH Ahad. Malaysian authorities are looking for solutions to improve e-waste management, a growing problem in many developing nations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Malaysian authorities In Malaysia Malesia autorità garante
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza