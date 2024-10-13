Malaysia: Only 1% of e-waste is disposed of sustainably

October 12, 2024_ In Malaysia, only 1% of the approximately 285,000 tonnes of household e-waste is collected and disposed of sustainably. This alarming figure highlights the need to improve e-waste management practices in the country. The current situation raises concerns about environmental impacts and public health, requiring urgent action by the relevant authorities. It is crucial to raise awareness and implement more effective collection systems to address this crisis. The news is reported by BH Ahad. Malaysian authorities are looking for solutions to improve e-waste management, a growing problem in many developing nations.