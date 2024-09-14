Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Operation against invasion of Taman Negara Similajau

14 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
13 September 2024_ Malaysian authorities have launched an integrated operation to address the encroachment of Taman Negara Similajau, a protected area, by illegal settlers. The Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) has warned against speculation accusing the government of inhumane actions against local residents. The operation, which has received an eviction order from the court, aims to remove illegal squatters who have encroached on the park since 2004, causing environmental damage. Taman Negara Similajau, established in 1976, is a 7,064-hectare area that requires protection for its biodiversity. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo. The operation involves multiple agencies, including the Police and the Immigration Department, to ensure compliance with environmental laws.

