Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Operation against irregular migrants in Sabah

21 October 2024_ Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia (JIM) has arrested 64 irregular migrants during an enforcement operation in Sabah, covering several areas...

Malaysia: Operation against irregular migrants in Sabah
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

21 October 2024_ Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia (JIM) has arrested 64 irregular migrants during an enforcement operation in Sabah, covering several areas including Beaufort and Sipitang. The operation, which took place between midnight and 6:50 am, saw 215 people being checked, with a total of 64 arrests for various immigration violations. The detainees, aged between one month and 79 years, were transferred to Depot Tahanan Imigresen in Kota Kinabalu for further investigation. To date, JIM has conducted 1,275 operations in Sabah, arresting 4,811 people and filing charges against 37 employers. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo, highlighting the Malaysian authorities' continued commitment to combating illegal immigration.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
an enforcement Operation in Sabah Sabah Malaysian authorities' Malesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza