Malaysia: Operation against irregular migrants in Sabah

21 October 2024_ Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia (JIM) has arrested 64 irregular migrants during an enforcement operation in Sabah, covering several areas including Beaufort and Sipitang. The operation, which took place between midnight and 6:50 am, saw 215 people being checked, with a total of 64 arrests for various immigration violations. The detainees, aged between one month and 79 years, were transferred to Depot Tahanan Imigresen in Kota Kinabalu for further investigation. To date, JIM has conducted 1,275 operations in Sabah, arresting 4,811 people and filing charges against 37 employers. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo, highlighting the Malaysian authorities' continued commitment to combating illegal immigration.