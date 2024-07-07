Malaysia: Opposition victory in Sungai Bakap by-election

6 July 2024_ Two PAS leaders have celebrated the opposition's victory in the Sungai Bakap by-election as a criticism of government policies and economic management. Party president Abdul Hadi Awang called Perikatan Nasional's victory significant despite an unlevel playing field and rampant political corruption. PAS candidate Abidin Ismail was elected as the new member of the state assembly with a larger majority than his Pakatan Harapan opponent Joohari Ariffin. PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said voters had sent a clear signal of disapproval of the unity government and its policies, including the recent introduction of the diesel subsidy. The New Sunday Times reports it. The victory is also seen as a message to the Penang state government for greater equity in the implementation of projects and infrastructure.