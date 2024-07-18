Malaysia: Over 5 million contraband cigarettes seized in Kota Kinabalu

17 July 2024_ Malaysian authorities have discovered a cache of contraband cigarettes in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, preventing a tax evasion of more than 8 million ringgit. The operation, conducted by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) in Sabah, resulted in the seizure of 5,262,280 cigarettes of various brands. Three vehicles used for smuggling and three local men were arrested. The cigarettes were destined for the local market to avoid taxes. Utusan Borneo reports it. Investigations continue under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967, with severe penalties expected for those found guilty.