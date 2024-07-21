Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Parkson Malaysia celebrates the Italian summer with the DGSummerVibes promotion
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
20 July 2024_ Parkson Malaysia launches the DGSummerVibes promotion, dedicated to the new Dolce&Gabbana fragrances, from 15 to 28 July 2024. The event, hosted at Pavilion KL, offers customers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the romantic and vibrant atmosphere of a the Italian summer through exclusive perfumes. The DGSummerVibes collection includes two fragrances, one for her and one for him, inspired by the landscapes and scents of Italy. Visitors can also receive free samples of the fragrances, making the experience even more special. Everydayonsales.com reports it. The promotion is a unique opportunity to discover the elegance and luxury of the Italian brand Dolce&Gabbana in Malaysia.

