Malaysia: PAS criticizes Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail's statements

18 September 2024_ The Pas party has expressed its disappointment and sadness over Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s comments regarding the Pas Annual Muktamar that were deemed excessive and disrespectful. Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man stressed that no personal attack was made during the event, contrary to what Saifuddin claimed. Tuan Ibrahim also predicted that as the general election approaches, Saifuddin’s party, Pakatan Harapan, may take desperate measures to justify its statements. The source of this news is Berita Harian. Pas, under the leadership of Abdul Hadi Awang, currently has the largest number of parliamentary representatives and governs four states in Malaysia, highlighting its popular support despite criticism.