Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
13:13
Malaysia: Penang bans foreign workers from cooking local dishes
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
16 July 2024_ Penang, renowned for its cuisine, has decided to ban foreign workers from cooking 13 typical local dishes. The measure, already in place in council-run hawker centres, will also be extended to coffee shops and private hawker centers later this year. Among the affected dishes are laksa, nasi lemak and char kway teow. Sellers who do not comply with the ban risk having their license revoked. Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe reports it. The policy, introduced in 2014 by former chief minister Lim Guan Eng, aims to preserve the authenticity of Penang cuisine.

