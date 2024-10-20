Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: Penang Expressway Project Costs Rise

20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
19 October 2024_ The cost of the Penang expressway project, which will connect Gelugor district to Sg. Nibong, has increased from 1.8 billion to 2 billion Malaysian ringgit. The project will be implemented through a public-private partnership (PPP) and will involve PLUS (North-South Expressway) and the Prime Minister’s Public-Private Cooperation Unit (UKAS), which will secure the necessary funds. Governor Chow Kon Yeow expressed his hope that the expressway will be completed quickly, stressing the urgency of the project. He also welcomed the announcement of the establishment of an Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Butterworth, which will better serve the local community. The news was reported by Kwong Wah Yit Poh, a major news source in Malaysia. The expressway project is part of a larger plan to improve infrastructure and services in the Penang region.

in Evidenza