Malaysia: Penang invests 12 million ringgit to protect coasts from erosion and tidal surges

October 20, 2024_ The Penang government has begun building reefs along the coasts of three locations to address erosion and high tides. The work, funded with 12.14 million ringgit, is part of a project approved by the central government under the 11th Malaysia Plan. Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced that the projects, which began earlier this year, are expected to be completed between 2025 and 2026. The works also include upgrading existing infrastructure and building flood barriers. The news was reported by Kwong Wah Yit Poh. Penang is a Malaysian state known for its coastline and tourism, and the local government is seeking additional funds to extend the protection works to other areas.