Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:11
Malaysia: Penang politician Pang Weng Bao overcomes danger after cardiac arrest

Malaysia: Penang politician Pang Weng Bao overcomes danger after cardiac arrest
04 agosto 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
03 August 2024_ Pang Weng Bao, former advisor to the Penang government, has overcome danger after being rushed to hospital for cardiac arrest. His daughter, Pang Sin Tze, confirmed that her father is now awake and has suffered no further cardiac arrests since the surgery. Currently, Pang Weng Bao is in intensive care and requires further observation, while the family requests respect for their privacy during this difficult time. The daughter also expressed gratitude for the support she received from friends and religious communities. News of Pang Weng Bao's medical emergency has sparked concern among citizens, with numerous messages of support sent to the family, as reported by 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe). Pang Weng Bao is a well-known politician from Penang, a state in Malaysia, and his plight has attracted the attention of the media and the local community.

in Evidenza