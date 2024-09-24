Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Penang water reserves still below safe level after September rains

23 September 2024_ After eight months of drought, recent rains in Penang have increased water levels in the Ai Yi and Teluk Bahang reservoirs, but...

24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

23 September 2024_ After eight months of drought, recent rains in Penang have increased water levels in the Ai Yi and Teluk Bahang reservoirs, but they are still not enough to reach the safe level. Currently, the Ai Yi reservoir is at 58.3% of its capacity, while the Teluk Bahang reservoir is only at 31.3%. Penang water authorities are warning residents to use water responsibly, as critical levels are defined as below 30%. The CEO of the Penang Water Supply Corporation said they are aiming to increase water reserves before the next dry season scheduled for January 2025, 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe) reported. Penang’s three major dams provide water to tens of thousands of residents, making water management in the region crucial.

