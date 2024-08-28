Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
August 27, 2024_ Piaggio Malaysia announces the upcoming launch of the Aprilia RS 457, a mid-size sports motorcycle, scheduled to launch next month...

Malaysia: Piaggio Malaysia launches Aprilia RS 457, a new Italian sports model
28 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ Piaggio Malaysia announces the upcoming launch of the Aprilia RS 457, a mid-size sports motorcycle, scheduled to launch next month at a price range of RM30,000 to RM33,000. The Indian-made model is an affordable option for motorcycle enthusiasts in Malaysia, where demand for motorcycles of this type is growing. The Aprilia RS 457, with a 457cc engine and innovative design, is positioned as a great introduction for riders looking to upgrade to more powerful models. The news was reported by bharian.com.my, highlighting the growing interest in Italian brands in the Malaysian market. Aprilia, based in Noale, Italy, is known for its excellence in motorcycle design and technology, helping to raise the industry standards in Malaysia.

