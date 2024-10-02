Malaysia: Piquadro launches its FW24 collection with a touch of Italian elegance

October 2, 2024_ Piquadro has opened two new stores in Malaysia, at The Exchange TRX and IOI City Mall, showcasing its eagerly awaited Fall/Winter 2024 collection. The collection features premium leather goods, such as backpacks and briefcases, crafted from imported Italian leather, combining Italian style with advanced technology. Each piece is designed to meet the needs of modern professionals, with practical details such as hidden USB ports and RFID-blocking pockets. The news was reported by glamlelaki.my, highlighting the impact of Italian fashion in Malaysia. Visitors can discover the elegance and functionality of the Piquadro collection at the new stores.