Malaysia: PKR Sabah demands autonomy in political decisions

02 November 2024_ PKR Sabah has said it has full autonomy to make decisions regarding alliances for the upcoming elections. Spokesperson Razeef Rakimin stressed that any discussion of cooperation with Barisan Nasional (BN) or other parties must be done directly with PKR Sabah, not through the central leadership. Razeef said the party knows who is best suited to collaborate and called on BN and other parties, such as Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), to contact them directly. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo. PKR is a Malaysian political party that was formed in 1999 and represents the interests of the community, while Barisan Nasional is a coalition of parties that has governed Malaysia for decades.