Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
Malaysia: Platform X is the least compliant with Malaysian laws

July 24, 2024_ Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said social media platform X recorded a 25% compliance rate with local laws in the...

Malaysia: Platform X is the least compliant with Malaysian laws
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
July 24, 2024_ Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said social media platform X recorded a 25% compliance rate with local laws in the first half of the year. Telegram follows with 65% and TikTok with 76%, while Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, show compliance rates above 85%. Fahmi highlighted that the main issues involve cyberbullying and pornographic content, with losses from online scams ranging between RM8 million and RM132 million. The news was reported by the New Straits Times. The Malaysian government has decided to review social media issues and meet with representatives of the platforms to discuss possible solutions.

