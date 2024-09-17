Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: PM Anwar calls for unity on Malaysia Day

Malaysia: PM Anwar calls for unity on Malaysia Day
17 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
17 September 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged citizens to reflect on the meaning of an independent country and reject division and hostility on Malaysia Day. Anwar shared a message on Facebook, calling on Malaysians to unite to maximise the nation's potential and capabilities. He stressed that the annual celebration should be a time to inspire the spirit of unity and demonstrate deep patriotic love that transcends race, religion and culture. Over the past 61 years, Malaysia has faced and overcome many challenges together, building a strong national identity. This news is reported by 光华日报. Malaysia Day celebrates the country's unity and diversity, a central theme in Malaysian history and culture.

