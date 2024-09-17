Malaysia: PM Anwar calls for unity on Malaysia Day

17 September 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged citizens to reflect on the meaning of an independent country and reject division and hostility on Malaysia Day. Anwar shared a message on Facebook, calling on Malaysians to unite to maximise the nation's potential and capabilities. He stressed that the annual celebration should be a time to inspire the spirit of unity and demonstrate deep patriotic love that transcends race, religion and culture. Over the past 61 years, Malaysia has faced and overcome many challenges together, building a strong national identity. This news is reported by 光华日报. Malaysia Day celebrates the country's unity and diversity, a central theme in Malaysian history and culture.