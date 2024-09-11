Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: PM Anwar praises Chinese entrepreneurs' contribution to the country

September 11, 2024_ During the 17th World Congress of Chinese Entrepreneurs, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar praised the crucial role of Chinese...

11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
September 11, 2024_ During the 17th World Congress of Chinese Entrepreneurs, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar praised the crucial role of Chinese entrepreneurs in Malaysia's economic development. Anwar highlighted the importance of cooperation between the country's different ethnic groups, saying that cultural diversity can be an advantage to the nation. He also mentioned the recent success of the IPO of '99 SPEEDMART', the largest in Malaysia in the past seven years, as an example of opportunities for young entrepreneurs. The news was reported by 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh). Malaysia, a multi-ethnic country, continues to work towards becoming an economically strong and cohesive nation, facing global challenges with unity and collaboration.

